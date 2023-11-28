Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) EVP Sells $3,129,199.08 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.20. 2,797,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.