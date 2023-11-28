Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) recently:

11/21/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 700,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,158. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

