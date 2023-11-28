Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Berry Global Group (BERY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) recently:
- 11/21/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/19/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/10/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 700,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,158. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
