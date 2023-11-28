Analysts Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $104.44

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,076,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

