Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT at $167.75

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

