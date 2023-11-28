Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $59.60

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRTX. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 552,860 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.