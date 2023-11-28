Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 232,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.