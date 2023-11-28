Analysts Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $27.77

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.