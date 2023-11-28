Analyzing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Accuray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $220,000.00 36.78 -$20.27 million ($69.02) -0.03 Accuray $447.61 million 0.58 -$9.28 million ($0.07) -38.29

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -404.27% -421.08% -90.56% Accuray -1.49% -12.80% -1.43%

Summary

Accuray beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

