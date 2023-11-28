Analyzing WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) and WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 5 0 0 2.00 WELL Health Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $21.98, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $653.17 million 2.46 -$2.65 million ($0.10) -239.38 WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WELL Health Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and WELL Health Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare -0.89% 11.37% 5.38% WELL Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats WELL Health Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions. It also provides managed services, such as revenue cycle management services comprising billing and collections, electronic claims submission and denials management, electronic remittance and payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up; and client and support services. Further, the company offers professional services consisting of training, project management, installation services, and application managed services; and consulting services that include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves accountable care organizations, independent physician associations, managed service organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada. It also engages in developing digital health applications. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc. and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

