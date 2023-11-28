Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF remained flat at $45.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.