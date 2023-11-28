Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF remained flat at $45.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.
Andritz Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andritz
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.