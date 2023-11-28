Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 337367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £30.91 million, a PE ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.20.

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

Featured Stories

