AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.44. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 818,449 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 6.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $25,027,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $2,499,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,806 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.