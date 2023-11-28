Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 689.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Anhui Conch Cement stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,556. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.