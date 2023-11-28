Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 689.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
Anhui Conch Cement stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,556. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
