Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 37533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
