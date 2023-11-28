ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Reduced by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.33. 210,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,730. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.59.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.