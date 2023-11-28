ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after buying an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.57. 36,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,979. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.59.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

