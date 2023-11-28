Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 2.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $46.97. 396,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,671,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 577.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after purchasing an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

