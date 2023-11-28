Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Trading Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,873,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57.
About Aphria
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.