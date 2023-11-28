Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 726.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of APGOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Apollo Silver
