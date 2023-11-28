Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 726.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of APGOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 29,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

