AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 52,193 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

