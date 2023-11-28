Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 4.9%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.69. 2,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

