Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $42,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APTV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

