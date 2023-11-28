Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aquila Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of Aquila Services Group stock remained flat at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Aquila Services Group has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 29.60 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £8.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About Aquila Services Group
