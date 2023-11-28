ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Trading 25% Higher

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 1,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
ARC Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
About ARC Group
ARC Group, Inc engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.