Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.37 and last traded at $50.89. 363,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 533,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

