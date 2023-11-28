Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 89,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,559. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

