Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. 6,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,840. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

About Arch Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

