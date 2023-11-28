Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 59,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 433,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

