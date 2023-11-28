Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.
