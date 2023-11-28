Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 3.2%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.17. 770,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,179,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,363 shares of company stock worth $193,101 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

