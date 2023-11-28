Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 3.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 885,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,383,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Stock Up 5.6 %
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argonaut Gold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.