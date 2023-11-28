Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 3.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 885,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,383,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 5.6 %

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$369.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.