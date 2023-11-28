Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lowered by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,776 shares of company stock worth $29,463,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $219.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,929. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $221.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.92. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

