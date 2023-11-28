ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $732,876.70 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $732,876.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,701,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,846,606.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $800,240.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 104,428 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $2,530.71.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,656 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $256,146.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,013 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $812,018.88.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 534 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $7,358.52.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,403 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $323,195.43.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

