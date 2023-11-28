Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading 4.6% Higher

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Asanko Gold Trading Up 4.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
