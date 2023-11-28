Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $5.39 on Friday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

