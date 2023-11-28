ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 68,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASLN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

