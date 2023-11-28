Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.40

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 4180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,900.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

