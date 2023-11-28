Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 3,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. BNP Paribas cut Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 4,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.