AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 3.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 316,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,976,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
