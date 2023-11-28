ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of AACG stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

