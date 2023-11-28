Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Up 10.6 %

Atlantic American stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

See Also

