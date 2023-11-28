Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.34. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

