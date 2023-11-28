Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.50

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 113707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

