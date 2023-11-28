Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Sells 17,722 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Spero Therapeutics accounts for about 0.2% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 1.93% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

SPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

