Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Up 5.1%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.47 and last traded at $189.47. Approximately 851,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,865,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,849,293.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $298,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,059.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $1,659,490.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,849,293.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,203 shares of company stock valued at $65,784,351. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

