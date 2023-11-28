Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación
