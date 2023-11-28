Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

