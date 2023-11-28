AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 874,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 327,747 shares.The stock last traded at $35.47 and had previously closed at $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

AtriCure Stock Down 12.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $42,968.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

