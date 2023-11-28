AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 86.8% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $31,619,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 115,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 26,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 5,438,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,206,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

