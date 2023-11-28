Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.05. 449,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,125. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

