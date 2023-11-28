Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 526,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.